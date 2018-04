(credit: Brighton Police)

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Brighton rushed to a liquor store Tuesday morning after a car smashed through the front window.

Officers and emergency responders rushed to the store on 450 E. Bromley in Brighton about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A vehicle had crashed through the front window of the liquor store.

No one was injured.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.