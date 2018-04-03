By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A strong cold front Monday night will cause temperatures to stay at least 25 degrees colder on Tuesday. Gusty winds will make it feel even cooler.

High temperatures around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will be in the mid and upper 40s which is typical for January and February – not April! In addition, northern winds gusting up to 40 mph in the metro area will keep wind chills in the teens and 20s even into the afternoon hours. Winds were even stronger early Tuesday morning.



Despite the chill, it will be sunny and dry statewide on Tuesday. The dry weather will help elevate the fire danger again. A Red Flag Warning continues until 7 pm for areas south and southeast of Denver including Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Limon, and Lamar.

The cold front responsible for our chilly day on Tuesday will move east of Colorado on Wednesday before heading back west on Thursday. The front will return to the metro area Thursday night causing a cloudy, cold, and at times wet day on Friday. Most of the rain and snow should occur in the morning hours meaning any rain during the Rockies home opener should be isolated.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.