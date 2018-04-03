Filed Under:Local TV, Pueblo, Pueblo Motorsports Park, Trash Cleanup
PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4)– Volunteers helped pick up trash that had been piling up near Pueblo Motorsports Park.

So much trash had been piling up, some worried the park would become too dangerous for kids riding motorbikes in the area.

Volunteers gathered up garbage, discarded couches and old tires that could have filled more than three dumpsters.

“There are signs in the front, you know, ‘No Dumping’ and they continue to dump out there but hopefully they’ll take a second look while it’s clean… ‘Lets go to the dump instead,'” said cleanup organizer Shannon Pulsifer.

The trash that was collected will be taken to the dump.

