CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass interviews Sec. of State Wayne Williams (credit: CBS)

By Brian Maass

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced Tuesday her office is dropping its grand jury investigation of Secretary of State Wayne Williams, less than two weeks after CBS4 reported on the probe.

“My office has since received additional documents which the Secretary of State’s Office provided voluntarily and yesterday I met with attorneys representing Secretary Williams and Deputy Secretary Staiert,” wrote McCann in a statement. “I am requesting the Grand Jury withdraw the subpoenas that had previously been issued and my office will close the grand jury investigation at this time.”

The grand jury began meeting in March considering possible criminal charges against Williams over campaign finance complaints and the collection of campaign finance penalties.

In an on camera interview with CBS4, Williams said he was not overly concerned with the probe.

“I am not because I believe that everything we’ve done has followed Colorado law.”

The grand jury probe was sparked by complaints filed by Matt Arnold, who has regularly filed complaints against both Republicans and Democrats for suspected campaign finance violations.

Williams said, “We have done exactly what Colorado law provides.”

Williams and Deputy Secretary of State Suzanne Staiert had been ordered to appear before the grand Jury April 11.

