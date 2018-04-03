(credit: ThinkStock)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – A fire in Grand Junction has destroyed several structures, including one home.

The Mesa County Fire Marshal is working with the Grand Junction Fire Department to determine what started the fire late Monday night.

The so-called Rosevale Fire was reported just before 7:30 p.m. Monday. More than 360 homes were evacuated.

No one was injured. Crews continue to assess the damage caused by the fire.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office at 970.244.3919.

The Division of Fire Prevention and Control is assisting with mapping the fire and taking aerial photographs.

