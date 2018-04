(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – A car nearly crashed into a building near Colfax Avenue and Steele Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a pedestrian near the building was hurt, but the car’s driver is uninjured.

#TRAFFIC: #DPD investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian & building crash in the 3100 block of E. Colfax with possible serious injuries (to the driver). Motorists headed WB on Colfax should expect delays. #Denver pic.twitter.com/iKdUD4hfm1 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 3, 2018

It’s not clear why the driver crashed.