DENVER (CBS4)– A change in state law means the parks in Denver could soon allow full-strength beer. Right now, only 3.2 beer is allowed in the parks.

Next year, a new law will get rid of 3.2 alcohol as a legal category in the state. That opens the door for Denver Parks and Recreation to consider changing its policies.

The parks department wants residents to weigh in by taking an online survey.

LINK: Denver Parks and Recreation Alcohol Policy Survey