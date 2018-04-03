Tom Mann of Littleton took this photo on July 21, 2011, of columbine above Ptarmigan Lake, Taylor Park, in the Tellurium Creek basin. ( Submit a YouReport Photo

DENVER (CBS4) – A new study by WalletHub finds Colorado is among the least stressed in the country.

The study looked as stressors including the future of America, money and the uncertainty about health care.

Researchers say Colorado ranked 45th out of 51 spots, which includes the District of Columbia.

The study also found Colorado ranked 50th with most average hours of sleep per night, and the Centennial State was also ranked 51st in highest job security.

Researchers say American stress levels have gone up since a low point in 2016.