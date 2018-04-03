DENVER (CBS4)– April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and to recognize the issue, a wave of blue descended on the state Capitol on Tuesday.

The message of those who carried blue pinwheels is to prevent child abuse.

Representatives from organizations and agencies fighting child abuse spoke about the problem and said that it’s important for us all to play a role in prevention.

“We know that just one person has the power to make an extraordinary difference in the lives of both kids and families. I’m talking about neighbors, employers, mentors and spiritual leaders,” said Kendra Dunn with the Department Of Human Services.

The speakers say working together helps all children and strengthens families.