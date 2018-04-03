DENVER (CBS4)– The Cherry Cricket is getting ready to open its second location. The longtime Denver favorite will open its doors in the Ballpark Neighborhood later this month.

The Cherry Cricket is best known for its location in Cherry Creek that suffered massive fire damage after Thanksgiving in 2016.

The Cherry Cricket Ballpark location at 2220 Blake Street will open its doors at 11 a.m. on April 17. The second location will have the same food menu and daily specials that the original location features but with an enhanced beer, wine and cocktail menu as well as a late-night menu from midnight to 3 a.m.

“It’s impossible to replicate what’s been created over the last 70 plus years at the original Cricket in Cherry Creek, but we’re excited to introduce our beloved Cricket to downtown Denver and the surrounding neighborhoods,” said Lee Driscoll, co-owner of The Cherry Cricket, in a statement. “Our goal is to bring the authentic Cricket experience to downtown Denver with an updated look and feel that has been uniquely designed to fit the new space and neighborhood. We think our guests will love the new space. Just as we did in Cherry Creek, we look forward to becoming a fixture in the Ballpark neighborhood.”