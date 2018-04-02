  • CBS4On Air

(credit: Westminster Police Department)

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are seeking the identity of a man who snatched a purse from a woman in a shopping center parking lot.

The man alleged followed an older woman out of the Walmart at 72nd Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard on February, according to the Westminster Police Department.

westminster purse snatch combo Man Snatches Elderly Womans Purse In Parking Lot

(credit: Westminster Police Department)

He grabbed her purse from her before she reached her car, then drove away.

The purse has not been recovered.

Police are offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

 

