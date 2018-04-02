  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Adams County, Scott Ostrem, Thornton, Walmart Shooting
Scott Ostrem (credit: Thornton Police)

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The man accused of killing three people inside a Walmart in Thornton last November has been found competent to stand trial after being evaluated at a state mental hospital.

scott ostrem 2 Walmart Shooting Suspect Found Competent To Stand Trial

Scott Ostrem (credit: Thornton Police)

The evaluation was ordered after Ostrem’s public defenders filed a motion to determine his competency to proceed.

scott ostrem1 Walmart Shooting Suspect Found Competent To Stand Trial

Scott Ostrem (credit: CBS)

Ostrem is charged with with 37 counts, including three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree murder extreme indifference and 30 counts attempted first-degree murder.

On Monday, Adams County District Judge Mark Warner found Ostrem competent to stand trial based on an evaluation done at the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo.

A preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. June 8 in Adams County District Court.

