Peter Viet Le (credit: City of Lone Tree)

LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – A 24-year-old man is in custody and will be charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting at a bowling alley in Lone Tree last week.

Peter Viet Le turned himself in, according to officials with the City of Lone Tree.

A man was shot at 11 p.m. on March 22 at the Bowlero bowling alley 9225 Kimmer Drive.

The suspect reportedly walked into the business at that time and opened fire. Police believe the shooting happened following an interaction between the victim and the suspect inside the bowling alley just before closing time.

When officers arrived to the Bowlero, the gunman was gone.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to a nearby hospital and is recovering from his injuries.

Viet Le’s bond has been set at $200,000.