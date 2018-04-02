Boulder City Hall (credit: CBS)

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Boulder will be considering a ban on assault weapons.

The city council is expected to discuss the proposal later this week.

The Daily Camera reports councilors asked the city attorney to draft legislation after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 people in February.

The proposal calls for a ban on the sale and possession of assault weapons, bump stocks and magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds.

The council will take public comment on Thursday night.