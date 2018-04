(credit: Brighton Police)

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Ring Doorbell surveillance video shows a brazen porch pirate stealing not one, but two packages in Broomfield.

Broomfield police shared the video on their Facebook page.

They say the woman seen in a white shirt got out of a white Pontiac Grand Am and took the packages from a home on the 100 block of Pine Way.

Police ask if you can identify the suspect or have information about this case to please call Officer Hollifield at 303-438-6400.