(CBS)

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) — Things should be speeding up at an elementary school in Brighton after a big donation Monday.

An Olympic medal winner and University of Colorado graduate 200 pairs of New Balance Shoes to students at Pennock Elementary.

olympian shoes 1 Olympian Donates 200 Pairs Of Running Shoes To Colorado Kids

(CBS)

Jenny Simpson has represented the United States in three Olympics AND won a bronze medal in the 2016 Olympics.

gettyimages 590512002 Olympian Donates 200 Pairs Of Running Shoes To Colorado Kids

Jennifer Simpson of the United States celebrates with the American flag after winning the bronze medal in the Women's 1500m Final on Day 11 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 16, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Simpson said she hopes the shoes are the first step to a healthy life.

“To be really good at exercise and really good at running doesn’t necessarily mean you’re winning every race or you’re winning every competition,” Simpson said. “Eating healthy, sleeping well at night, caring about taking of your body and being a really good teammate — All of those are part of what it means to be good at a sport.”

olympian shoes 2 Olympian Donates 200 Pairs Of Running Shoes To Colorado Kids

Jenny Simpson (CBS)

Simpson works with the rising New York Road Runners to get shoes onto kids’ feet around the nation.

