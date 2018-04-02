(CBS)

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) — Things should be speeding up at an elementary school in Brighton after a big donation Monday.

An Olympic medal winner and University of Colorado graduate 200 pairs of New Balance Shoes to students at Pennock Elementary.

Jenny Simpson has represented the United States in three Olympics AND won a bronze medal in the 2016 Olympics.

Simpson said she hopes the shoes are the first step to a healthy life.

“To be really good at exercise and really good at running doesn’t necessarily mean you’re winning every race or you’re winning every competition,” Simpson said. “Eating healthy, sleeping well at night, caring about taking of your body and being a really good teammate — All of those are part of what it means to be good at a sport.”

Simpson works with the rising New York Road Runners to get shoes onto kids’ feet around the nation.