(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Mayor Michael Hancock helped break ground on a new affordable housing project in Denver.

The East Range Crossings Apartments will be at 59th Avenue and Dunkirk Street north of the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

It will include 252 units which include some one bedrooms, but a majority are two or three bedrooms.

“We’re proud to support the construction of these new affordable homes for Denver’s hard-working residents and families,” Hancock said.

East Range Crossings will feature a clubhouse that will include a fitness center, yoga area, community commercial-grade kitchen, and business center.

This is one of the first projects to receive funding from Denver’s dedicated affordable housing fund. A total of 1,075 affordable units that have received city financing are currently under construction.

Units are reserved for individuals earning up to 60 percent of the area median income which is up to $35,280 for a single-person household, or up to $50,340 for a family of four.