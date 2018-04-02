  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:59th Avenue, Affordable Housing, Dunkirk Street, East Range Crossings, Green Valley Ranch, Local TV, Michael Hancock
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Mayor Michael Hancock helped break ground on a new affordable housing project in Denver.

The East Range Crossings Apartments will be at 59th Avenue and Dunkirk Street north of the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

mayor groundbreaking 5vo transfer frame 180 Ground Broken On New Affordable Housing Units

(credit: CBS)

It will include 252 units which include some one bedrooms, but a majority are two or three bedrooms.

“We’re proud to support the construction of these new affordable homes for Denver’s hard-working residents and families,” Hancock said.

East Range Crossings will feature a clubhouse that will include a fitness center, yoga area, community commercial-grade kitchen, and business center.

This is one of the first projects to receive funding from Denver’s dedicated affordable housing fund. A total of 1,075 affordable units that have received city financing are currently under construction.

mayor groundbreaking 5vo transfer frame 300 Ground Broken On New Affordable Housing Units

(credit: CBS)

Units are reserved for individuals earning up to 60 percent of the area median income which is up to $35,280 for a single-person household, or up to $50,340 for a family of four.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s