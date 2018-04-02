Michael Blagg with Jennifer and Abby (credit: CBS)

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A jury in Jefferson County could soon begin deliberations in the second murder trial of Michael Blagg.

The defense has rested its case on Friday and closing arguments in the retrial were expected Monday.

Blagg was found guilty of murdering his wife Jennifer in Grand Junction in 2001. Their young daughter Abby also disappeared at the same time. Her body has never been found, but investigators Abby is presumed dead.

A judge threw out his original conviction because a juror lied on her jury questionnaire by not revealing her connection to domestic violence.

The case was moved to Golden in an attempt to find an impartial jury due to all the publicity on the western slope.