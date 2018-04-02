  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Abby Blagg, Domestic Violence, Grand Junction, Jefferson County, Jennifer Blagg, Michael Blagg, Murder Trial
Michael Blagg with Jennifer and Abby (credit: CBS)

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A jury in Jefferson County could soon begin deliberations in the second murder trial of Michael Blagg.

The defense has rested its case on Friday and closing arguments in the retrial were expected Monday.

blagg family Michael Blagg Murder Trial: Jury Expected To Begin Deliberations Soon

Michael Blagg with Jennifer and Abby (credit: CBS)

Blagg was found guilty of murdering his wife Jennifer in Grand Junction in 2001. Their young daughter Abby also disappeared at the same time. Her body has never been found, but investigators Abby is presumed dead.

A judge threw out his original conviction because a juror lied on her jury questionnaire by not revealing her connection to domestic violence.

The case was moved to Golden in an attempt to find an impartial jury due to all the publicity on the western slope.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s