(credit: Weld County Sheriff's Office)

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS) — A Lakewood man has been arrested and is facing 47 counts of animal fighting.

On Saturday, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home located in the 49000 block of Weld County Road 96, east of Briggsdale, on a report of cockfighting.

Deputies found 47 live roosters, one of which was injured, and fighting paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office.

The roosters were seized and taken to the Colorado State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

Rafael Gonzalez, 59, of Lakewood was arrested on 47 counts of felony animal fighting, four felony counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals.

Gonzalez was being held in the Weld County North Jail Complex with a no bond.

“[Cockfighting] events commonly serve as gambling sites where thousands of dollars change hands. Some people in the attendance carry guns, knives, consume alcohol, use illegal drugs making it a dangerous atmosphere for people in and around the area,” the sheriff’s office stated.