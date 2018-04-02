By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Dry, windy, and warm weather will dominate along the Front Range on Monday. Southwesterly winds gusting up to 40 mph will push temperatures in the lower 70s around Denver and Boulder and upper 60s around Fort Collins and Greeley.

The windy, warm weather will cause elevated fire danger across all lower elevations in the state and critical fire danger south east of Denver where a Red Flag Warning has been posted from noon until 8 p.m. Parts of the Western Slope are also included.



The warm weather will end Monday evening as a cold front sweeps out of Wyoming and quickly moves south across Colorado. The front will also try to produce a few light rain showers Monday evening…the best chance will be east of the urban corridor.

Behind the front winds will shift to the northwest and remain quite gusty through the day on Tuesday. Temperatures will fall 20-25 degrees but the wind on Tuesday will make it feel like an even bigger drop.

In the mountains, plan on light snow late Monday with 1-4 inches of accumulation above about 9,500 ft.

Warmer weather will return for Wednesday and Thursday before another cold front arrives from the east Thursday night. It’s still unclear if this front will retreat back east into Nebraska and Kansas on Friday or if it stays along the Front Range. Assuming it stays, it will be mostly cloudy and cooler than normal for the Rockies Home Opener.

