By Jamie Leary

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police want to find the driver who they say was involved in a “non-contact” hit-and-run on Pena Boulevard Sunday afternoon.

Police say the suspect made an illegal lane change near Tower Road and forced another Kimberly Murray, 49, to swerve into the median. Murray’s vehicle rolled several times.

Murray, who was on her way back from dropping her family off at the airport, sustained critical injures. Friends say she is in a medically-induced coma.

“Knowing how she’s able to push through so many obstacles, you know within her personal life and at the gym, this is just going to be another one of those things,” said Lisa Friedman, Murray’s friend. “It’s probably going to be the hardest thing that she’s ever had to go through.”

Friedman and Murray met while weight training together at Denver’s Iron Warrior Gym. Friedman says the gym is a family and word of Murray’s crash spread fast.

Making matters worse was news that Murray’s dog, Maggie, was killed in the crash.

“Maggie and Kim were BFF’s (best friends forever). Maggie would come around the gym barking at everybody she just wanted love all around and they were inseparable,” said Friedman.

The suspect vehicle is described as a having several brewery and skiing stickers on the back windows. They add the vehicle will not have damage because it didn’t hit Murray’s vehicle.

Investigators say the suspect is a white female possibly wearing a red shirt or blouse. They believe she knows that something happened. Investigators told CBS4 if she doesn’t come forward, it is likely intentional.

If you know anything about this incident or the suspect, you’re asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

Murray’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help her in her recovery.

