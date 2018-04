Wifi On Rural School Buses Aims To Close Homework GapGoogle is working to get Wifi and computers into school buses in rural areas like Deer Trail.

Faster Internet Coming To Colorado Rural CommunitiesGov. John Hickenlooper will sign a bill into law that gives more rural communities faster internet.

Dow Drops 700 Points As Amazon Tumbles, Fears Of Trade War RiseThe Dow dropped more than 700 points on Monday.

Olympian Donates 200 Pairs Of Running Shoes To Colorado KidsAn Olympic medal winner and University of Colorado graduate 200 pairs of New Balance Shoes to students at Pennock Elementary.

Trump: 'Our Country Is Being Stolen' Due To Illegal ImmigrationPresident Donald Trump said Monday that "our country is being stolen" due to an influx of illegal immigration, blaming Democrats for weak border protection policies.

Walmart Shooting Suspect Found Competent To Stand TrialThe man accused of killing three people inside a Walmart in Thornton last November has been found competent to stand trial after being evaluated at a state mental hospital.