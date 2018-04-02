(credit: CBS)

By Matt Kroschel

EDWARDS, Colo. (CBS4) – Flames raced up a hillside coming close to several homes in Edwards on Sunday.

Strong wind speeds only fueled the fire and it grew in intensity on Monday. A wave of burn bans and red flag warnings were put in place.

Andrew Geenen was inside his family home when he heard sirens and saw smoke.

“It happened so fast – couldn’t believe it,” he told CBS4.

Geenen helped get a water hose to firefighters before being evacuated as the fire hit the property line.

“We were so lucky. It was crazy wind,” he said.

Another fire in Chaffee County forced evacuations near Buena Vista Sunday. Firefighters were able to get that one under control before any structures were lost.

The recent fire activity proves to be a forewarning for what the summer could hold. Hot, dry and windy are three key words that any firefighter will tell you means trouble.

