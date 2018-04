(credit: CBS)

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A driver was killed after crashing into a bridge support in Aurora early Monday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. at East Hampden Avenue and South Parker Road, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The driver was declared deceased at a local hospital, police said. There were no other occupants of the vehicle.

The cause of the accident is unknown and under investigation.

The name of the driver has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.