SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The first transgender law enforcement commander in the United States is once again breaking ground.
CBS4 first featured Lesley Mumford in June of 2017 when she started transitioning into her new life in Summit County.
She’s now in charge of the SWAT team with the sheriff’s office.
Officials say she’s been selected to attend the FBI National Academy – an elite training course in Virginia.
Mumford says her colleagues showed her nothing but support.
“Support and immediate acceptance is beyond anything I could’ve ever imagined”
Mumford leaves for the academy in July.
