SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The first transgender law enforcement commander in the United States is once again breaking ground.

sherriff transition frame 660 Nations First Transgender Law Enforcement Commander Heads To FBI Academy

Lesley Mumford with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office (credit: CBS)

CBS4 first featured Lesley Mumford in June of 2017 when she started transitioning into her new life in Summit County.

She’s now in charge of the SWAT team with the sheriff’s office.

sherriff transition frame 930 Nations First Transgender Law Enforcement Commander Heads To FBI Academy

Summit County Sheriff (credit: CBS)

Officials say she’s been selected to attend the FBI National Academy – an elite training course in Virginia.

Mumford says her colleagues showed her nothing but support.

sherriff transition frame 537 Nations First Transgender Law Enforcement Commander Heads To FBI Academy

Lesley Mumford with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office (credit: CBS)

“Support and immediate acceptance is beyond anything I could’ve ever imagined”

Mumford leaves for the academy in July.

  1. Glenn Rogers says:
    April 1, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    Thats news?

  2. Rikki Swedhin says:
    April 1, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    Good for her and Summit County gaining that training knowledge!

