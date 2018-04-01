Thousands Celebrate Easter Sunday At Red RocksGates opened at 4:30 a.m. for the 71st Annual Easter Sunrise Service at Red Rocks.

1st Anniversary Of Firestone Explosion Nears; Residents Want More ActionIt has almost been a full year since gas seeped into the ground from a well in Firestone causing a home to explode.

Nation's First Transgender Law Enforcement Commander Heads To FBI AcademyThe first transgender law enforcement commander in the United States is once again breaking ground.

Hockey Teammates Drop The Puck For Fallen DeputyStanding on the ice he loved to play on, dozens of fallen Adam’s County Deputy Heath Gumm’s friends gathered, to play one game in his honor.

Active NW Flow ContinuesWatch Meteorologist Chris Spears' forecast.

