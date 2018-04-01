Filed Under:Aurora, His and Hers Barber and Beauty Salon, Local TV, Southlands Shopping Center, Walk MS
By Joel Hillan

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A fundraiser for Walk MS has become an annual tradition and competition at His and Hers Barber and Beauty Salon in Aurora’s Southlands Shopping Center.

“Today we hope to raise over $2,000,” said salon owner Rory Fisher.

The money raised will go to the team of one of their longtime clients, Darrin Johnson. He was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis 11 years ago.

“Even though we all have different levels of severity and how we have to deal with the disease, we all get funded by efforts such as this,” said Johnson.

Ten barbers and six stylists competed to get their clients to donate money, the barber or stylist whose clients donated the most money win a prize package that includes gift cards to various restaurants, movie tickets an even a gift from the Colorado Rockies.

“Of course they are very competitive and want to win the prize, but they’ve really embraced this cause,” said Johnson.

Not only are they raising money, but also awareness.

“The fundraising efforts by this little event and other events around the country are vital to getting that research one day where the world will hopefully be free of MS,” said Johnson.

Fisher was the victorious barber of the day taking home the prize package. This is the second time he has won.

“The more that we can give and donate, we can help defeat Multiple Sclerosis,” said Fisher.

The event was able to raise $2,297 for Team Jay Hawkeyes.

If you would like to donate to an individual or a team or become a sponsor, you can visit the Walk MS website.

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

