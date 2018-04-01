DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police want to find the driver who they say was involved in a “non-contact” hit and run on Pena Boulevard Sunday afternoon.

Police say the suspect made an illegal lane change near Tower Road and forced another driver to swerve into the median. That driver’s vehicle rolled several times.

The driver sustained critical injuries, and the victim’s dog was killed in the crash.

Investigators say the suspect is a white female possibly wearing a red shirt or blouse. The suspect vehicle is described as a having several brewery or skiing stickers on the back windows. They add the vehicle will not have damage because it didn’t hit the victim’s vehicle.

If you know anything about this incident or the suspect, you’re asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.