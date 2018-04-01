By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The first week of April will start off with a wide variety of weather thanks to northwest flow in the upper atmosphere.

Northwest flow often means a high frequency of weak weather systems passing by. Each one brings cooler temps and a slight chance of rain or snow with warm days in between.

One of those fast systems will move away today after some overnight snow showers in northern and northeast Colorado. Skies should become mostly clear by tonight.

Monday will start off with mostly sunny skies but clouds will increase by the afternoon as another fast system rolls through.

It will bring a slight chance of rain and snow Monday night.

Ahead of the approaching system it will be windy and warm so we’re worried about fire weather once again in southeast Colorado.

