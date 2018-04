Anthony Stansberry (credit: Larimer County Sheriff's Office)

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An inmate faces new charges after officials say he assaulted three deputies at the Larimer County Jail.

Anthony Warren Stansberry is accused of cutting, biting and beating the deputies. They had to be treated at a local hospital.

Officials say the attack happened after Stansberry freed himself from restraints.

He was in custody for resisting arrest in the first place.