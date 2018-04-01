By Dillon Thomas

SUPERIOR (CBS4) – Standing on the ice he loved to play on, dozens of fallen Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm’s friends gathered to play one game in his honor.

Gumm was a teammate on a club hockey team which squared off against a team of Colorado law enforcement officers on Saturday night.

Many players wore Gumm’s jersey number in his honor. Also, his patrol car, and a single puck, took the ice in remembrance of him during the pregame announcements.

In attendance was Gumm’s wife, who was honored with conducting the first puck drop prior to the game.

Sheriff Mike McIntire spoke prior to the game, praising those who have continued to serve in Gumm’s honor.

“(Gumm) keeps inspiring our deputies in our community to continue to do more,” McIntire said. “Let’s play hockey.”

“Heath played in our league,” said Nathan Burch, facility manager at Sport Stable. Burch said all ticket, concession, and silent auction sales would be given directly to Gumm’s wife.

“There is not enough money in the world that can replace him,” Burch said.

Those in attendance wore Gumm’s jersey, or back the blue shirts.

“There are a lot of different police officers who play hockey, and we thought this could be the perfect platform to raise a little money, and to show them we support police officers,” Burch said. “We all have these (officers’) backs, we want to help, and we want to be there for them.”

