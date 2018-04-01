  • CBS4On Air

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The American Red Cross has responded to Chaffee County where a wildfire burns.

The Red Cross set up an evacuation center at the Buena Vista community Center.

Residents say wind speeds are strong and several fire crews are responding.

