April Fool's Day prank by Denver International Airport (credit: DIA)

DENVER (CBS4) – A handful of April Fool’s pranks had some Coloradans laughing… others, not so much.

Denver Broncos linebacker and Super Bowl 50 MVP, Von Miller, posted on his Instagram page saying he was traded to the Cleveland Browns. He wrote, “It’s been real, Denver!”

For the record, neither Miller or Sanders have been traded.

Around the same time, Denver International Airport officials tweeted they were adding a new member to their squad of therapy animals.

They say they decided to expand the program and add Norbert – a therapy tortoise.

Much to many Coloradan’s disappointment, we don’t expect to see a therapy tortoise at DIA anytime soon.

Another prank didn’t sit all too well with some.

A fake article posted by 103.5 The Fox stated plans to build a roof over Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The article stated construction would begin Monday and included artist renderings and a mock blueprint.

That clearly is also not happening.

