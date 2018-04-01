(credit: Amber Linza)

SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – A pair of new parents in Salida got an April Fool’s surprise on Sunday.

The couple was told the entire time of their pregnancy, they were having a girl.

The doctors, the ultrasound and all indications pointed to a bundle of pink joy.

The parents went ahead and decorated the baby’s room in pink and gray… and got everything else for a little girl ahead of her arrival.

On Sunday, April Fool’s Day, mom, Amber Linza, gave birth to a baby boy.

Both mom and baby boy are healthy – but the family might have some changes to make at home.

Doctors say 15 percent of children born are of the opposite sex that’s predicted.