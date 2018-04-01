  • CBS4On Air

(credit: Amber Linza)

SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – A pair of new parents in Salida got an April Fool’s surprise on Sunday.

The couple was told the entire time of their pregnancy, they were having a girl.

salida baby credit Parents Surprised With Baby Boy On April Fools Day

Amber Linza (credit: Amber Linza)

The doctors, the ultrasound and all indications pointed to a bundle of pink joy.

salida baby surprise2 e1522606048407 Parents Surprised With Baby Boy On April Fools Day

(credit: Amber Linza)

The parents went ahead and decorated the baby’s room in pink and gray… and got everything else for a little girl ahead of her arrival.

salida baby surprise e1522606055305 Parents Surprised With Baby Boy On April Fools Day

(credit: Amber)

On Sunday, April Fool’s Day, mom, Amber Linza, gave birth to a baby boy.

salida baby surprise3 Parents Surprised With Baby Boy On April Fools Day

(credit: Amber Linza)

Both mom and baby boy are healthy – but the family might have some changes to make at home.

Doctors say 15 percent of children born are of the opposite sex that’s predicted.

