DENVER (CBS4) – It’s that time of year for Denver residents to pay attention to street sweeping signs along city streets.

The signs give vital information on where cars can and cannot be parked.

Violators might find a $50 ticket on their vehicle.

Denver Public Works says last year it swept enough pollutants off the streets to fill Coors Field with 12 feet of trash and gunk.

Street sweeping beings Tuesday.

Tips for street sweeping days

  • Remove items from the curb on sweeping days
  • Trim back branches near the street to prevent trees and equipment from damage
  • Bicyclists: ride carefully and be aware of sweeping activity near bike lanes
  • Drivers: give street sweepers plenty of room and only pass when safe to do so

LINK: Denver Street Sweeping Program

