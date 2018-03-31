JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is helping the Alpine Rescue Team search for three overdue teenage hikers.

They say the two females and a male were hiking near the Goose Creek and Wigwam Trail heads.

Officials say one of the girls is an experienced backpacker, but all of them had appropriate gear and food and were dressed for the hike.

The teenagers were dropped off Wednesday, but did not return to the trail head as expected on Friday.

If you’ve seen them, please call 303-277-0211.