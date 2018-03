(credit: CBS)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Council of Churches will host Easter sunrise at Red Rocks Amphitheatre for the 71st year.

In 2017, an estimated 11,000 people attended the service.

Organizers suggest attendees arrive as close to 4:30 a.m. as possible.

Once the amphitheatre is at capacity, police officers handling traffic will not let you into the venue.

