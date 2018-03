Who Is The Avalanche's Last Resort At Goalie?Lyric Black checks out sewer and water lines by day, but Friday night he was the emergency backup goalie for the Avalanche.

Man Carjacks Multiple Vehicles, Leads Police On Wild Chase In Denver AreaPolice have captured a man after he led police on a chase in three different cars in the northern and eastern Denver metro area.

Repeat DUI Offender Charged With Female Motorcyclist's DeathCharges have been filed in an October hit and run case that claimed the life of a Parker woman.

'Total Dishonor': Marine Wife & Cemetery At Odds Over HeadstoneA widow in Denver who went through the pain of losing her husband to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is now going through the pain of something else.

Man Killed By Neighbor After Fight Over Dog, Girlfriend SaysDustin Schmidt’s girlfriend told CBS4 he was shot to death after spanking his own dog.

Summit County Couple Powers Through Winter By 'Skinning' UphillFriday was the first time a Summit County couple didn't put their skis on after 135 consecutive days, but they don't take laps on the chairlift and runs downhill. Their passion is uphill skinning.

Lockheed Martin Receives Patent For 'World Changing' Fusion ReactorLockheed Martin has reportedly been working on a revolutionary new type of reactor that can power anything from cities to aircraft carriers.

Latest Forecast: Scattered Rain & Snow Showers For Northern ColoradoThe snow could be locally heavy at times in southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska.

Microsoft To Ban 'Offensive Language' And Monitor Your Private AccountThe tech giant is planning to ban accounts that use "offensive language" and will go through your private data to "investigate" users.

Fox News Host Mocks Florida School Shooting Survivor – And He RespondsLaura Ingraham said in a tweet that high school shooting survivor David Hogg had whined about university rejections.