(credit: City of Durango)

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – Coloradans are about to get another lake to visit and enjoy.

Lake Nighthorse will officially open on Sunday. It’s about two square miles in Durango.

The reservoir has been in the making since 2003.

It’s open only on the weekends until May 15 when it opens for the summer.

The City of Durango mapped out the recreation areas on a brochure on it’s website.

