By Rick Sallinger

DENVER (CBS4) – The attorney for John Foy and Associates in Atlanta has filed a request to dismiss the complaint against Frank Azar and Assoicates over the use of the slogan “The Strong Arm.”

The commercials using those words are familiar to those in Colorado.

“I’m attorney Frank Azar. Do what injured people have been doing for over 30 years,” one says.

As we reported Thursday, Foy had asked a federal court judge to declare that he had a right to use “The Strong Arm” slogan after Azar had sent him a cease and desist letter.

Foy is based in the Atlanta area.

“Get the upper hand. Get the strong arm,” he says in one of his television commercials posted on YouTube.

In the lawsuit, Foy argued he’s been Georgia’s strong arm since 2005.

He registered that with the Secretary of State there in 2012.

Azar told CBS4 the lawsuit, originally filed in Georgia, is “frivolous” and said he expected to enter a motion to dismiss.

No reason was given for the dismissal of Foy’s request and the attorney who filed the motion has not yet returned our request for a comment.

