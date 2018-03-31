By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The weather will vary widely around Colorado for the first half of the weekend. It’ll be cooler today in Denver and on the northeast plains behind a weak front that moved through overnight.

A streak of energy riding the jet stream near the Colorado and Wyoming state line will kick up some rain and eventually snow as we move into the evening hours.

The snow could be locally heavy at times in southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska where 3-6 inches could fall.

Some of that activity will sneak across the state line and a few snow showers could even make it as far south as Denver tonight or early tomorrow.

The most likely places to see an inch or two would be in the mountains along and north of Interstate 70 and on the far northeast plains near Sterling, Julesburg and Holyoke. We also could see some light accumulations near the state line with Wyoming.

Easter will start off cloudy in northern Colorado with a few scattered flurries or light snow showers in the area but that will clear out soon after sunrise.

Our next chance for rain or snow will arrive by late Monday or early Tuesday.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.