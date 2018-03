(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Water crews worked to repair a water main break in Denver on Saturday.

Service was cut to three customers near 37th Avenue between Raleigh and Stuart Streets.

The 12-inch main break caused the pavement to buckle and created a large hole.

Main Break Update: 4 customers affected by this morning's main break (2 residential, 2 commercial). Water will be restored by 6 PM. 37th Ave btwn Raleigh/Stuart to reopen by 8 PM. — Denver Water (@DenverWater) March 31, 2018

Repairs are expected to be finished by 6 p.m.