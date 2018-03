DENVER (CBS4) – Bad news for the Colorado Avalanche… Semyon Varlamov is out for the season.

The Avs report Varlamov has a lower body injury, and Erik Johnson has a fractured patella.

Johnson will be out for six weeks.

Varlamov stopped 30 shots before leaving in the third period with an injury Friday night.

A Chicago player ran into his left pad with 6:25 remaining.