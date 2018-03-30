"Always... Patsy Cline" (credit BDT Stage)

BOULDER, Colo (CBS4) – Patsy Cline laid the foundation for modern country music, with rich tone, evocative emotion, and amazing range. She also developed a friendship with a super fan, Houston housewife, Louise Seger. It’s that friendship which is the basis for the musical “Always…Patsy Cline.”

BDT Stage launched a production of “Always… Patsy Cline” that runs through May 20th.

The show is set in Houston on the night when Seger found out that Cline had died in a plane crash. Seger narrates the singer’s career and their friendship while Cline makes appearances to sing some of her most famous tunes.