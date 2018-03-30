  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:bears, Big Sky Conference, CIT Championship, flames, Greeley, UIC, UNC, University of Illinois at Chicago, University Of Northern Colorado
(credit: CBS Sports Network)

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — The University of Northern Colorado men’s basketball team used a 14-2 run at the end of the first half to seize control against the University of Illinois at Chicago Friday night and capture the 2018 CIT Tournament Championship.

UNC withstood a late rally at the end of the second half to beat the UIC Flames, 76-71, in the finale of the 10th CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament.

The Bears are the first Big Sky team ever to win an NCAA postseason tournament.

Head coach Jeff Linder’s squad trailed IUC 24-21 in the first half when it build its surged ahead and ran to the locker room with a 35-26 advantage.

In the second half, UNC had its biggest lead of the night, 65-49, with 7:33 to play.

The Flames pulled to within one at 71-70 with 2:06 left on the clock, but could not regain the lead.

unc 1 Northern Colorado Wins CIT Tournament

(credit: CBS Sports Network)

Jordan Davis led UNC (26-12) with 29 points.

Scoring 23 points, senior guard Andre Spight eclipsed the all-time record in the Big Sky Conference for points in a season.

UNC is the first team in Big Sky History to score over 3,000 points in a season.

Sophomore guard Marcus Ottey led UIC with 25 points. The Flames (20-16) were seeking their first postseason tournament title in program history.

The CIT Tournament field is composed of participants who belong to “mid-major” conferences and who were not invited to the NCAA Tournament, the National Invitation Tournament, or the College Basketball Invitational.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s