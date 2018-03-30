(credit: CBS Sports Network)

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — The University of Northern Colorado men’s basketball team used a 14-2 run at the end of the first half to seize control against the University of Illinois at Chicago Friday night and capture the 2018 CIT Tournament Championship.

UNC withstood a late rally at the end of the second half to beat the UIC Flames, 76-71, in the finale of the 10th CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament.

The Bears are the first Big Sky team ever to win an NCAA postseason tournament.

Bears WIN!! 76-71 — UNC Men's Basketball (@unco_mbb) March 31, 2018

Head coach Jeff Linder’s squad trailed IUC 24-21 in the first half when it build its surged ahead and ran to the locker room with a 35-26 advantage.

In the second half, UNC had its biggest lead of the night, 65-49, with 7:33 to play.

The Flames pulled to within one at 71-70 with 2:06 left on the clock, but could not regain the lead.

Jordan Davis led UNC (26-12) with 29 points.

Scoring 23 points, senior guard Andre Spight eclipsed the all-time record in the Big Sky Conference for points in a season.

UNC is the first team in Big Sky History to score over 3,000 points in a season.

Sophomore guard Marcus Ottey led UIC with 25 points. The Flames (20-16) were seeking their first postseason tournament title in program history.

The CIT Tournament field is composed of participants who belong to “mid-major” conferences and who were not invited to the NCAA Tournament, the National Invitation Tournament, or the College Basketball Invitational.