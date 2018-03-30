By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It’ll be a dry but breezy Good Friday around Colorado with just the slightest chance to see a stray mountain snow shower.

We’re looking at a mix of sun and clouds statewide.

A cold front will slip into northeast Colorado early Saturday and it will bring some cooler air along with cloud cover. We think the front will only make it to the Palmer Divide south of Denver.

Some rain and snow showers are possible behind the front but right now it looks like that will all stay near the Colorado/Wyoming/Nebraska state lines.

There could be a narrow band of 3-6 inches accumulations somewhere in southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska.

Easter looks like it will start off with some clouds but it should turn mostly sunny by the afternoon.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.