Jonathan Singlevich (credit: Denver District Attorney's Office)

DENVER (CBS4) – A man who crashed on Interstate 70 and kidnapped a driver who pulled over to help was sentenced to four years in prison.

Jonathan Singlevich, 37, pleaded guilty in January to the original count of felony menacing. The additional main charge of second degree kidnapping was dismissed as part of his plea, according to Ken Lane with the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

On April 4, 2017, Singlevich was involved in a single-car accident at I-70 and North Central Park Boulevard in Denver.

A witness saw the crash and pulled over to see if Singlevich was OK. Singlevich threatened and forced the victim to drive him to the vicinity of a nearby motel.

Singlevich was also sentenced today to one year in prison for attempted escape, Lane stated.

He was on work release from a Denver community corrections facility the day before the accident and was required to return at 1 a.m., April 4, according to Lane. He failed to return to the facility after the accident. He also pleaded guilty to that charge in January.

The two sentences are to run consecutively.