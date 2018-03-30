DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Douglas County sheriff’s deputies are getting nearly half a million dollars in new equipment to help protect them on the job.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said deputies are increasingly are being outgunned on the streets.

“We just want to do everything we can to move forward, be in a better position, give these deputies all of the tools in their toolbox to approach these volatile situations and have a fighting chance against the fire power that’s out there,” Sheriff Spurlock said.

Deputies will be getting improved body armor that can withstand rifle bullets and every patrol car will be outfitted with semi-automatic rifles.

The department is also getting stronger ballistic shields, trauma kits for every patrol car and silencers for rifles.

Spurlock said the equipment purchase is a result of the deadly New Year’s Eve shooting at the Copper Canyon Apartments. Deputy Zackari Parrish was killed and Deputies Taylor Davis, Jeff Pelle and Mike Doyle were wounded. Castle Rock police Officer Tom O’Donnell also was injured.

The county commission has agreed to provide $446,522 to buy the new equipment.