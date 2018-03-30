(credit: Mayah Bennett)

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Evacuations have been ordered for residents in a section of El Paso County due to a brush fire Friday afternoon.

El Paso County first reported the fire on Twitter at 3:43 p.m. The county said the blaze was “fast-moving” and approximately 35 acres in size.

Evacuation map for fast moving wildfire in Eastern El Paso County. pic.twitter.com/zPI6DPePZu — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) March 30, 2018

Minutes later, the El Paso County Sheriff tweeted instructions for residents to evacuate.

Edison Junior and Senior High Schools have been opened for evacuees.

Multiple fire agencies are responding.