Filed Under:Edison, El Paso County, El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Yoder
(credit: Mayah Bennett)

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Evacuations have been ordered for residents in a section of El Paso County due to a brush fire Friday afternoon.

El Paso County first reported the fire on Twitter at 3:43 p.m. The county said the blaze was “fast-moving” and approximately 35 acres in size.

Minutes later, the El Paso County Sheriff tweeted instructions for residents to evacuate.

yoder fire 1 credit mayah bennett via kktv Brush Fire Near Yoder Forces Evacuations

(credit: Mayah Bennett)

Edison Junior and Senior High Schools have been opened for evacuees.

Multiple fire agencies are responding.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s