DENVER (CBS4) — Coloradans are coming together to give blood to those in need — in honor of Douglas County Deputy Zack Parrish and other first responders.

Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish was among four deputies a police officer and two civilians who were shot at the Copper Canyon Apartments in Douglas County on New Year’s Eve.

Deputy Parrish, three other deputies and a Castle Rock police officer were all rushed to Littleton Adventist Hospital after shooting.

“After treating them and meeting their families, the hospital wanted to give back and show their commitment to the community,” hospital officials said. “The blood drive is a tribute to honor local first responders, their service and the sacrifice they make every day on the job.”

The hospital is teaming up with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Centura Health and Bonfil’s to host a blood drive on Friday, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There are two locations where you can give blood:

Littleton Adventist Hospital at 7700 S. Broadway in Littleton

Centura Health Emergency & Urgent Care 9205 S. Broadway in Highlands Ranch

To schedule an appointment, you’re asked to contact the Bonfils Appointment Center by phone or online at donors.bonfils.org. You will need to use the following site codes:

B360 for Littleton Adventist Hospital

B362 for Centura Health Emergency & Urgent Care

Parrish is survived by his wife Gracie and their two daughters, ages 1 and 4.

A GoFundMe page set up to help the Parrish family raised more than $200,000 in one day.

Donations can also be made to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Fallen Officer Fund.