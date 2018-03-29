  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMPaid Program
    3:30 PMPaid Program
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Douglas County, Local TV, Morgan Koetter, Parker, Parker Adventist Hospital

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – A 19-year-old woman returned to Parker Adventist Hospital on Thursday to thank the medical staff that first put her on the road to recovery after a horrifying crash.

crash survivor 1 morgan koetter from parker adventist hospital Kept Pushing Me: 19 Year Old Meets Medical Crews Who Save Her Life

Morgan Koetter (credit: Parker Adventist Hospital)

Morgan Koetter suffered a traumatic brain injury in December which left her in a coma.

Koetter spent more than three weeks at the hospital, but the majority of that time she was in that coma.

She was riding in her boyfriend’s pickup when they were hit by a speeding car which ran a red light.

Koetter’s seat belt failed, and the impact threw her into the windshield.

South Metro Fire paramedics pulled her from the truck, and rushed her to Parker Adventist Hospital.

crash survivor 5 morgan koetter from parker adventist hospital Kept Pushing Me: 19 Year Old Meets Medical Crews Who Save Her Life

(credit: Parker Adventist Hospital)

She had severe head and neck injuries, a shattered jaw, a lacerated carotid artery and damaged organs. She was later diagnosed with severe brain trauma.

Three months later, Koetter is up and moving and looks fantastic.

crash survivor 7 morgan koetter from parker adventist hospital Kept Pushing Me: 19 Year Old Meets Medical Crews Who Save Her Life

Morgan Koetter (credit: Parker Adventist Hospital)

“In the grand scheme of things, it’s good to be young number one. If that all happened to me, this would be a memorial service. It really is a credit to the entire team and the system that we’ve been allowed to put in place to deal with this kind of accident that happens in our community,” said Dr. Chris Winter at Parker Adventist Hospital.

crash survivor 12vo transfer frame 698 Kept Pushing Me: 19 Year Old Meets Medical Crews Who Save Her Life

(credit: CBS)

“Everything you all have done is incredible. I would not be standing here today, as much as we say it’s youth and effort I put behind myself, it’s not. That’s not 100 percent everything. You all were there. You all kept pushing me forward and making me try harder. I really cannot say thank you enough,” said Koetter.

After Koetter woke from the coma she was taken to Craig Hospital where she underwent aggressive physical therapy.

She was just released ‪from‬ 24-hour supervision on Friday. Now, she’s taking reintegration classes so she can prepare to get back to college and live her life.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s